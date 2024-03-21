Cannon Air Force Base holds Base Community Council Luncheon

U.S Air Force Airmen from the 27th Special Operations Wing and community members with the Base Community Council take a photo in front of a CV-22 Osprey at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., March 22, 2024.
The BCC’s vision has provided Air Commandos and community members an action-oriented forum that can bridge our military and local communities through common understanding and shared activities. (U.S Air Force Photo by Tech Sgt. Kaylee Clark)
