    Cannon Air Force Base holds Base Community Council Luncheon [Image 3 of 9]

    Cannon Air Force Base holds Base Community Council Luncheon

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mateo Parra 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S Air Force SrA Arkady Rapoport, assigned to the 20th Special Operations Squadron, recounts his past in a presentation at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., March 22, 2024. The BCC’s vision has provided Air Commandos and community members an action-oriented forum that can bridge our military and local communities through common understanding and shared activities. (U.S Air Force Photo by SrA Mateo Parra)

    Date Taken: 03.22.2024
    Date Posted: 03.22.2024 18:50
    Photo ID: 8304386
    VIRIN: 240322-F-WW802-1092
    Resolution: 4986x3989
    Size: 3.19 MB
    Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
    TAGS

    Cannon AFB
    afsoc
    27th Special Operations Wing

