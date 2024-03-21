U.S Air Force 1st Lt. Erika Smith, assigned to the 27th Special Operations Mission Support Group, recounts her past experiences in a presentation at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., March 22, 2024. The BCC’s vision has provided Air Commandos and community members an action-oriented forum that can bridge our military and local communities through common understanding and shared activities. (U.S Air Force Photo by SrA Mateo Parra)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2024 18:50
|Photo ID:
|8304388
|VIRIN:
|240322-F-WW802-1122
|Resolution:
|4465x3572
|Size:
|2.54 MB
|Location:
|CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cannon Air Force Base holds Base Community Council Luncheon [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Mateo Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT