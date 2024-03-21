Cannon Air Force Base holds Base Community Council Luncheon

U.S Air Force Airman 1st Class Aileene Hughes, assigned to the 27th Special Operations Medical Readiness Squadron, receives the Top III Steadfast Line award from U.S. Air Force Col. Jeremy Bergin, 27th Special Operations Wing commander at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., March 22, 2024, during the Base Community Council.. The BCC’s vision has provided Air Commandos and community members an action-oriented forum that can bridge our military and local communities through common understanding and shared activities. (U.S Air Force Photo by SrA Mateo Parra)

