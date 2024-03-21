VMM-165 (Rein.) Resumes MV-22B Flight Operations

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Evan Cooper, a tiltrotor mechanic assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Mississippi, inspects an MV-22B Osprey before flight operations at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, March 20, 2024. The Marine Corps returned its MV-22s, including the 15th MEU’s, to flight status on March 8, 2024, following Naval Air Systems Command’s announcement that deemed the aircraft safe to fly. The Marine Corps’ three-phased approach begins with a focus on regaining basic flight currency, rebuilding unit instructor cadres, and achieving proficiency in core and basic skill training for pilots and aircrew. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

