A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, takes off from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, March 20, 2024. The Marine Corps returned its MV-22s, including the 15th MEU’s, to flight status on March 8, 2024, following Naval Air Systems Command’s announcement that deemed the aircraft safe to fly. The Marine Corps’ three-phased approach begins with a focus on regaining basic flight currency, rebuilding unit instructor cadres, and achieving proficiency in core and basic skill training for pilots and aircrew. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2024 Date Posted: 03.22.2024 17:14 Photo ID: 8304123 VIRIN: 240320-M-AS577-1345 Resolution: 6118x4081 Size: 12.32 MB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VMM-165 (Rein.) Resumes MV-22B Flight Operations [Image 15 of 15], by Cpl Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.