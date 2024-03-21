Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMM-165 (Rein.) Resumes MV-22B Flight Operations [Image 7 of 15]

    VMM-165 (Rein.) Resumes MV-22B Flight Operations

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, takes off from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, March 20, 2024. The Marine Corps returned its MV-22s, including the 15th MEU’s, to flight status on March 8, 2024, following Naval Air Systems Command’s announcement that deemed the aircraft safe to fly. The Marine Corps’ three-phased approach begins with a focus on regaining basic flight currency, rebuilding unit instructor cadres, and achieving proficiency in core and basic skill training for pilots and aircrew. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2024
    Date Posted: 03.22.2024 17:14
    Photo ID: 8304125
    VIRIN: 240320-M-AS577-1361
    Resolution: 5312x3543
    Size: 850.17 KB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, US
    This work, VMM-165 (Rein.) Resumes MV-22B Flight Operations [Image 15 of 15], by Cpl Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Osprey
    15th MEU
    Flight Operations
    Maintenance
    Aviation

