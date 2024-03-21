VMM-165 (Rein.) Resumes MV-22B Flight Operations

U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepares to taxi before flight at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, March 20, 2024. The Marine Corps returned its MV-22s, including the 15th MEU’s, to flight status on March 8, 2024, following Naval Air Systems Command’s announcement that deemed the aircraft safe to fly. The Marine Corps’ three-phased approach begins with a focus on regaining basic flight currency, rebuilding unit instructor cadres, and achieving proficiency in core and basic skill training for pilots and aircrew. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

