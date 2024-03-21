BLACKOUT: 7th ESB conducts night ops

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Austin Schubert, a native of Queens, New York and motor vehicle operator with 7th Engineer Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, provides a short instruction on the use of ultraviolet chemical lights before blackout motor transport operations on Camp Pendleton, California Feb. 27, 2024. The blackout motor transport operations provided realistic, relevant training necessary for an effective Marine Corps fighting force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christian McGinnis)

