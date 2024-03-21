U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Andrew Niebel, (left) a native of Bethesda, Maryland, and the commanding general of 1st Marine Logistics group and Lt. Col. Sarah Culbertson (right), a native of Chicago, Illinois, and the battalion commander of 7th Engineer Support Battalion, 1st MLG, greet the Marines of 7th Engineer Support Battalion before blackout motor transport operations, on Camp Pendleton, California Feb. 27, 2024. The blackout motor transport operations provided realistic, relevant training necessary for an effective Marine Corps fighting force (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christian McGinnis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2024 Date Posted: 03.22.2024 14:12 Photo ID: 8303707 VIRIN: 240227-M-IF213-1026 Resolution: 5420x3615 Size: 1.72 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BLACKOUT: 7th ESB conducts night ops [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Christian McGinnis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.