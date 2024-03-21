U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Alyssa Lawton, a logistics officer with 7th Engineer Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group gives a mission brief before blackout motor transport operations on Camp Pendleton, California Feb. 26, 2024. The blackout motor transport operations provided realistic, relevant training necessary for an effective Marine Corps fighting force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christian McGinnis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2024 Date Posted: 03.22.2024 14:05 Photo ID: 8303729 VIRIN: 240226-M-IF213-1074 Resolution: 7183x4791 Size: 6.88 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BLACKOUT: 7th ESB conducts night ops [Image 15 of 15], by LCpl Christian McGinnis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.