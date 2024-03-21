Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BLACKOUT: 7th ESB conducts night ops [Image 10 of 14]

    BLACKOUT: 7th ESB conducts night ops

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Christian McGinnis 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Alyssa Lawton, a native of Hanover, Pennsylvania, a logistics officer with 7th Engineer Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, conducts a brief before blackout motor transport operations, on Camp Pendleton, California Feb. 27, 2024. The blackout motor transport operations provided realistic, relevant training necessary for an effective Marine Corps fighting force (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christian McGinnis)

    This work, BLACKOUT: 7th ESB conducts night ops [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Christian McGinnis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Convoy
    USMC
    1st MLG
    7th ESB
    I MEF
    Marines

