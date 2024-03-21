Spc. Daniel Hanrahan, Sgt. Robert Coles and Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jose Mancilla start off the day with a clean slate during Exercise Loyal Leda 2024 in Bydgoszcz, Poland. All three are assigned to the NATO Alliance Ground Surveillance Force headquartered in Sigonella, Italy. The 10-day combat readiness evaluation exercise hosted at the NATO Joint Force Training Centre was an Allied Land Command-sponsored, land domain, tactical level, virtual command post exercise held March 5-14. The exercise trained Rapid Reaction Corps-France, Multinational Corps-Northeast, and 1st German-Netherlands Corps in planning for and conducting the execution phase of an Article 5 major joint operation against a peer adversary. (U.S. Army Photo by Troy Darr, U.S. Army NATO)
This work, Fierce and decisive: NATO stands prepared to deter, defend and defeat [Image 11 of 11], by Troy Darr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fierce and decisive: NATO stands prepared to deter, defend and defeat
