    Fierce and decisive: NATO stands prepared to deter, defend and defeat [Image 10 of 11]

    Fierce and decisive: NATO stands prepared to deter, defend and defeat

    BYDGOSZCZ, POLAND

    03.14.2024

    Photo by Troy Darr 

    U.S. Army NATO Brigade

    Over 800 service members from 23 countries worked together for a successful combat readiness evaluation of NATO’s Rapid Reaction Corps-France, Multinational Corps-Northeast, and 1st German-Netherlands Corps during Exercise Loyal Leda 2024 in Bydgoszcz, Poland. The 10-day exercise hosted at the NATO Joint Force Training Centre was an Allied Land Command-sponsored, land domain, tactical level, virtual command post exercise held March 5-14. The exercise trained the three NATO Corps in planning for and conducting the execution phase of an Article 5 major joint operation against a peer adversary. (U.S. Army Photo by Troy Darr, U.S. Army NATO)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2024
    Date Posted: 03.22.2024 09:36
    Photo ID: 8302850
    VIRIN: 240314-A-QI808-1208
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.48 MB
    Location: BYDGOSZCZ, PL
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fierce and decisive: NATO stands prepared to deter, defend and defeat [Image 11 of 11], by Troy Darr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fierce and decisive: NATO stands prepared to deter, defend and defeat

