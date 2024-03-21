Fierce and decisive: NATO stands prepared to deter, defend and defeat

Maj. Jesse Hall, Joint Force Training Centre C4, takes care of some last minute details near the end of Exercise Loyal Leda 2024 in Bydgoszcz, Poland. The 10-day combat readiness evaluation exercise hosted at the NATO Joint Force Training Centre was an Allied Land Command-sponsored, land domain, tactical level, virtual command post exercise held March 5-14. The exercise trained Rapid Reaction Corps-France, Multinational Corps-Northeast, and 1st German-Netherlands Corps in planning for and conducting the execution phase of an Article 5 major joint operation against a peer adversary. (U.S. Army Photo by Troy Darr, U.S. Army NATO)

