    Fierce and decisive: NATO stands prepared to deter, defend and defeat [Image 6 of 11]

    Fierce and decisive: NATO stands prepared to deter, defend and defeat

    BYDGOSZCZ, POLAND

    03.12.2024

    Photo by Troy Darr 

    U.S. Army NATO Brigade

    Members of the Space Operations team discuss ongoing operations during Exercise Loyal Leda 2024 in Bydgoszcz, Poland. The team included members from the Army, Air Force, Space Force and a NATO civilian employee representing Germany, Hungary, Poland, Romania and the United States. The 10-day combat readiness evaluation exercise hosted at the NATO Joint Force Training Centre was an Allied Land Command-sponsored, land domain, tactical level, virtual command post exercise held March 5-14. The exercise trained Rapid Reaction Corps-France, Multinational Corps-Northeast, and 1st German-Netherlands Corps in planning for and conducting the execution phase of an Article 5 major joint operation against a peer adversary. (U.S. Army Photo by Troy Darr, U.S. Army NATO)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2024
    Date Posted: 03.22.2024 09:35
    Photo ID: 8302846
    VIRIN: 240312-A-QI808-1134
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 7.8 MB
    Location: BYDGOSZCZ, PL
    Fierce and decisive: NATO stands prepared to deter, defend and defeat

