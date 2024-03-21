Volunteers from Recruit Training Command (RTC) and National Museum of the American Sailor staff work together to “sink” obstacle and mission courses at the Lake Forest Academy pool for the annual Navy Great Lakes Regional SeaPerch Competition on Saturday, March 16, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2024 08:00
|Photo ID:
|8302811
|VIRIN:
|240316-O-UU643-1660
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|6.87 MB
|Location:
|LAKE FOREST, IL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, National Museum of the American Sailor Holds Regional SeaPerch Competition [Image 5 of 5], by Kimberley Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
National Museum of the American Sailor Holds Regional SeaPerch Competition
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT