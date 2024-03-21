National Museum of the American Sailor Holds Regional SeaPerch Competition

Over 150 students representing 14 schools and organizations participated in the annual Navy Great Lakes SeaPerch Regional Competition on March 16 at Lake Forest Academy.



SeaPerch is an innovative underwater robotics program that equips teachers and students with the resources they need to build an underwater Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) in an in-school or out-of-school setting. Students build their ROV using pre-assembled kits and a STEM curriculum that teaches basic engineering and science concepts with a marine engineering theme. Throughout the project, students learn engineering concepts, problem solving, teamwork, and technical applications. These concepts are critical in developing the future of the Navy. The U.S. faces a shortage in STEM graduates that may result in a lack of expertise within Navy mission-critical areas. In this backdrop, SeaPerch has grown from its infant stages at Massachusetts Institute of Technology into a national K-12 STEM Outreach Program with backing from The Office of Naval Research (ONR) and The Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers (SNAME).



The event commenced with opening remarks from the National Museum of the American Sailor’s Deputy Director, Kelly Duffy, who welcomed guests and thanked event partners, including the Lake County Navy League, Recruit Training Command (RTC) and Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Great Lakes (NMRTC). Distinguished guests included: Congressman Brad Schneider, Commanding Officer of Naval Station Great Lakes CAPT Steve Yargosz, and FORCM (retired) David Twiford, representing Magellan Corporation.



In an online DVIDs article shared by Recruit Training Command, Deputy Director Kelly Duffy is quoted as saying, “STEM competitions like SeaPerch provide invaluable learning opportunities for students interested in pursuing careers in STEM fields . . . it allows them to hone their skills, collaborate with peers, and gain hands-on experience in robotics and engineering.”



The SeaPerch competition included two in-pool components: an obstacle course and a challenge course. Student teams were required to navigate both vertically and horizontally through a series of underwater hoops, open trap doors, to transport and deliver cargo loads and tools between structures. The inspiration for this year’s challenge is deep sea exploration.



Supporting the event was 32 volunteers from RTC and NMRTC. These sailors assisted by judging the competition, aiding with event logistics, and helping student teams with fixing circuit boards, electrical wiring, structural integrity, propellers and other ROV issues.



Awards were presented to the top eight finishers in middle school, high school and open divisions. Three teams advanced to the National SeaPerch competition, happening May 31-June 1, 2024 at College Park, Maryland: ‘Phoenix’ from Unity Junior High, Cicero, Illinois (middle school division); ‘Trident’ from Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes, Illinois (high school division); and the ‘Dolphins’ from Union League Boys and Girls Club, Chicago, Illinois won the open class division.



For more news from the National Museum of the American Sailor, visit www.history.navy.mil/nmas.

