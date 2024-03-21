With the help of 32 volunteers from Recruit Training Command (RTC) and Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Great Lakes (NMRTC), the National Museum of the American Sailor was able to welcome over 150 students, representing 14 schools and organizations, to the annual Navy Great Lakes SeaPerch Regional Competition on Saturday, March 16, 2024 at Lake Forest Academy.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2024 Date Posted: 03.22.2024 08:00 Photo ID: 8302809 VIRIN: 240316-O-UU643-1461 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 5.75 MB Location: LAKE FOREST, IL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, National Museum of the American Sailor Holds Regional SeaPerch Competition [Image 5 of 5], by Kimberley Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.