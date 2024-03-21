Volunteers from Recruit Training Command (RTC) help teams with fixing their Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) during the National Museum of the American Sailor's annual Navy Great Lakes Regional SeaPerch Competition on Saturday, March 16, 2024 at Lake Forest Academy.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2024 Date Posted: 03.22.2024 08:00 Photo ID: 8302810 VIRIN: 240316-O-UU643-4218 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 6.22 MB Location: LAKE FOREST, IL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, National Museum of the American Sailor Holds Regional SeaPerch Competition [Image 5 of 5], by Kimberley Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.