    National Museum of the American Sailor Holds Regional SeaPerch Competition [Image 2 of 5]

    National Museum of the American Sailor Holds Regional SeaPerch Competition

    LAKE FOREST, IL, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2024

    Photo by Kimberley Ortega 

    National Museum of the American Sailor

    Volunteers from Recruit Training Command (RTC) help teams with fixing their Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) during the National Museum of the American Sailor's annual Navy Great Lakes Regional SeaPerch Competition on Saturday, March 16, 2024 at Lake Forest Academy.

