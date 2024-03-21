A U.S. Sailor assigned to the Navy Reserve picks up his gear during a joint training non-commissioned officer leadership field exercise at Roosevelt Roads, Ceiba, Puerto Rico, March 15, 2024. The exercise included service members with the Puerto Rico Air National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, Army Reserve, Navy Reserve, and Coast Guard Reserve, which allowed participants to develop leadership skills, such as survivability, adaptability, and conflict response during a simulated humanitarian disaster response event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Eliezer Soto)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2024 Date Posted: 03.21.2024 17:41 Photo ID: 8302191 VIRIN: 240315-Z-HM700-1006 Resolution: 6192x3480 Size: 13.88 MB Location: CEIBA, PR Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Training NCO Leadership FEX [Image 34 of 34], by 2nd Lt. Eliezer Soto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.