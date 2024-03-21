Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Training NCO Leadership FEX [Image 34 of 34]

    Joint Training NCO Leadership FEX

    CEIBA, PUERTO RICO

    03.14.2024

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Eliezer Soto 

    156th Wing

    A U.S. Sailor assigned to the Navy Reserve picks up his gear during a joint training non-commissioned officer leadership field exercise at Roosevelt Roads, Ceiba, Puerto Rico, March 15, 2024. The exercise included service members with the Puerto Rico Air National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, Army Reserve, Navy Reserve, and Coast Guard Reserve, which allowed participants to develop leadership skills, such as survivability, adaptability, and conflict response during a simulated humanitarian disaster response event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Eliezer Soto)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2024
    Date Posted: 03.21.2024 17:41
    Photo ID: 8302191
    VIRIN: 240315-Z-HM700-1006
    Location: CEIBA, PR
