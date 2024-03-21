Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Training NCO Leadership FEX [Image 33 of 34]

    Joint Training NCO Leadership FEX

    CEIBA, PUERTO RICO

    03.15.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Marrissa Rodriguez 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Marines assigned to the 4th Marine Logistics Group, Marine Corps Reserve, sweep an area during a joint training non-commissioned officer leadership field exercise at Roosevelt Roads, Ceiba, Puerto Rico, March 15, 2024. The exercise included service members with the Puerto Rico Air National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, Army Reserve, Navy Reserve, and Coast Guard Reserve, which allowed participants to develop leadership skills, such as survivability, adaptability, and conflict response during a simulated humanitarian disaster response event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Marrissa L. Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2024
    Date Posted: 03.21.2024 17:41
    Location: CEIBA, PR
