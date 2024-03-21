Joint Training NCO Leadership FEX

A detailed shot of the gear used by a U.S. Airman assigned to the 156th Tactical Advisory Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, during a joint training non-commissioned officer leadership field exercise at Roosevelt Roads, Ceiba, Puerto Rico, March 15, 2024. The exercise included service members with the Puerto Rico Air National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, Army Reserve, Navy Reserve, and Coast Guard Reserve, which allowed participants to develop leadership skills, such as survivability, adaptability, and conflict response during a simulated humanitarian disaster response event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Marrissa L. Rodriguez)

