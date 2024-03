Joint Training NCO Leadership FEX

U.S. Marines assigned to the 4th Marine Logistics Group, Marine Corps Reserve, sweep an area during a joint training non-commissioned officer leadership field exercise at Roosevelt Roads, Ceiba, Puerto Rico, March 15, 2024. The exercise included service members with the Puerto Rico Air National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, Army Reserve, Navy Reserve, and Coast Guard Reserve, which allowed participants to develop leadership skills, such as survivability, adaptability, and conflict response during a simulated humanitarian disaster response event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Marrissa L. Rodriguez)

