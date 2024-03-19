Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team: Heritage Flight Training Conference 2024 [Image 4 of 5]

    F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team: Heritage Flight Training Conference 2024

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Bowman 

    1st Fighter Wing

    F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team maintainer gives a sticker to a child during the Heritage Flight Training Conference 2024, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, AZ. The F-22 Raptor Demo Team mission is to recruit, retain, and inspire the future force by showcasing the unmatched air power of the modern United States Air Force.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.21.2024 10:31
    Photo ID: 8300898
    VIRIN: 240301-F-ED409-1008
    Resolution: 0x0
    Size: 0 B
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team: Heritage Flight Training Conference 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Michael Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team: Heritage Flight Training Conference 2024
    F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team: Heritage Flight Training Conference 2024
    F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team: Heritage Flight Training Conference 2024
    F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team: Heritage Flight Training Conference 2024
    F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team: Heritage Flight Training Conference 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT