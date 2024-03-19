Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team: Heritage Flight Training Conference 2024 [Image 5 of 5]

    F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team: Heritage Flight Training Conference 2024

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Bowman 

    1st Fighter Wing

    F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team maintainers engage with spectators during the Heritage Flight Training Conference 2024, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, AZ. The F-22 Raptor Demo Team mission is to recruit, retain, and inspire the future force by showcasing the unmatched air power of the modern United States Air Force.

    (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Bowman)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.21.2024 10:35
    Photo ID: 8300907
    VIRIN: 240301-F-ED409-1011
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team: Heritage Flight Training Conference 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Michael Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

