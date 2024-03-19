F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team maintainers engage with community members during the Heritage Flight Training Conference 2024, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, AZ. The F-22 Raptor Demo Team mission is to recruit, retain, and inspire the future force by showcasing the unmatched air power of the modern United States Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2024 10:30
|Photo ID:
|8300888
|VIRIN:
|240301-F-ED409-1005
|Resolution:
|0x0
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team: Heritage Flight Training Conference 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Michael Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
