F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team performs during the Heritage Flight Training Conference 2024, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, AZ. The F-22 Raptor Demo Team mission is to recruit, retain, and inspire the future force by showcasing the unmatched air power of the modern United States Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Bowman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2024 Date Posted: 03.21.2024 10:30 Photo ID: 8300884 VIRIN: 240301-F-ED409-1012 Resolution: 0x0 Size: 0 B Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team: Heritage Flight Training Conference 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Michael Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.