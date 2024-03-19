Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A Solemn Trek: Space Force Members Relive Bataan’s Legacy [Image 4 of 4]

    A Solemn Trek: Space Force Members Relive Bataan’s Legacy

    WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Space Training and Readiness Command

    Joel Beuke, the National Security Space Institute security specialist, left, poses for a photo with his wife, Kristen, right, after completing the 35th Annual Bataan Memorial Death March at White Sands Missile Range, N.M., March 16, 2024. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2024
    Date Posted: 03.21.2024 10:33
    Photo ID: 8300856
    VIRIN: 240316-F-ZZ999-1003
    Resolution: 4032x1960
    Size: 2.82 MB
    Location: WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Solemn Trek: Space Force Members Relive Bataan’s Legacy [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A Solemn Trek: Space Force Members Relive Bataan’s Legacy
    A Solemn Trek: Space Force Members Relive Bataan’s Legacy
    A Solemn Trek: Space Force Members Relive Bataan’s Legacy
    A Solemn Trek: Space Force Members Relive Bataan’s Legacy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A Solemn Trek: Space Force Members Relive Bataan&rsquo;s Legacy

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bataan Memorial Death March
    NSSI
    U.S. Space Force
    Space Training and Readiness Command
    Space Delta 13

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT