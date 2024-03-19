U.S. Space Force Maj. Kirsten Pecua, the National Security Space Institute acting provost, left, poses for a photo with her wife, Lauren Phillippi, right, after completing the 35th Annual Bataan Memorial Death March at White Sands Missile Range, N.M., March 16, 2024. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2024 Date Posted: 03.21.2024 10:33 Photo ID: 8300854 VIRIN: 240316-F-ZZ999-1002 Resolution: 2316x3088 Size: 1.75 MB Location: WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A Solemn Trek: Space Force Members Relive Bataan’s Legacy [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.