A Solemn Trek: Space Force Members Relive Bataan’s Legacy

Courtesy Photo | Joel Beuke, the National Security Space Institute security specialist, left, poses for...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Joel Beuke, the National Security Space Institute security specialist, left, poses for a photo with his wife, Kristen, right, after completing the 35th Annual Bataan Memorial Death March at White Sands Missile Range, N.M., March 16, 2024. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

On April 9, 1942, three months after the Battle of Bataan began, the Bataan Death March ensued. This brutal forced trek saw an estimated 60,000 to 80,000 American and Filipino service members march 65 miles through the Philippine jungle to confinement camps, under the harsh oversight of their Japanese captors.



The march resulted in thousands of deaths, while survivors endured the severe conditions of prisoner of war camps.



Today, the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico is a gathering point for thousands aiming to honor, remember, and commemorate the endurance and sacrifice of those involved in the march.



The 35th Annual Bataan Memorial Death March recently saw about 5,800 participants, including U.S. Space Force Maj. Kirsten Pecua and Joel Beuke from the National Security Space Institute.



This memorial event stands as a rigorous test of endurance, challenging the mental and physical fortitude of its participants. Notably, most, including Pecua and Beuke, opt for the full marathon distance of 26.2 miles, shouldering a 35-pound rucksack.



Honoring the Past with Every Step



Beuke, a seasoned veteran of the memorial march with three previous participations, elaborated on his continual involvement.



“This year was the 82nd anniversary of the Bataan Death March,” Beuke said. “Yeah, it’s a race, but really, it’s about remembering the heroes of Bataan. When you learn about the event itself, the tragedies and the horrors that occurred … it’s important to remember the history of warfare.”



For Pecua, the march was filled with personal and historical significance.



As a first-generation Filipino American experiencing the march for the first time, she emphasized the deep importance of acknowledging the sacrifices made by the American and Filipino soldiers who never returned.



Her participation also served as a tribute to a personal connection.



“They hand out bibs to wear on your person or on your pack to remember family or friends that were either killed in action or who passed recently,” she said. “I carried a bib for one of my buddies from ROTC, who unfortunately died in 2020. He was an Air Force Intel Officer who was huge into fitness and events like these. So, I did it for him and for those in the past.”



Endurance Tested, Resilience Proven



The Bataan Memorial Death March isn’t for the faint of heart. Participants experience the route's steep inclines, vast stretches of deep sand, and irregular terrain.



Both Pecua and Beuke stressed the necessity of thorough preparation, debunking any notion of impulsive race entry. They began their training regime months ahead, highlighting the event's demanding nature.



Beuke, with his seasoned perspective, advocated a measured approach to training.



“I start preparing about seven months before the event,” he said. “My advice for newcomers is to pace themselves. Even a short eight-mile ruck can significantly strain your body, so it's vital to gradually build endurance and get accustomed to the load. Regular, manageable rucks are essential, so you don’t overexert too soon.”



Pecua, reflecting on her inaugural experience, echoed the importance of realistic training.



“The one piece of advice that I really took to heart was ‘training with the weight you intend to carry,’” she said. “Being new to the march, I rucked almost weekly, allowing me to fine-tune my equipment and assess my needs for water and nutrition.”



Race Day



As the early morning of March 16, 2024, unfolded, participants amassed at the starting line—a smattering of military fatigues and civilian attire dotted the crowd.



“Everyone is really excited, and you know, obviously you have some nervousness and anticipation,” Beuke said. “Event organizers discuss the purpose of the event and its importance. You hear in great detail some crazy statistics about the Bataan Death March, which is always sobering. It puts things into perspective of why you’re there and to keep those guys in the back of your mind.”



The race commenced, with Pecua and Beuke setting off at their own paces.



“Joel [Beuke] is fast,” Pecua joked.



Pecua was joined by her wife, Lauren Phillippi, and a handful of friends. Meanwhile, Beuke rucked alongside his wife, Kristen, and longtime friend, Tony Hunter.



“I started out too fast,” Pecua said. “The first eight miles of the trail are pretty flat, but I knew there was going to be an extensive uphill portion coming up. I kept telling myself, ‘okay, one more mile to go, you can do another mile, keep moving.’ I think if I stopped or tried to rest more than five minutes, it would have been game over for me. So, at some points, I was taking small steps, but still making progress.”



Similarly, Beuke segmented the course mentally, maintaining his rhythm and conducting periodic self-checks.



“I just thought about getting through mile one, getting through mile two, and so forth,” he said. “Kind of playing good mental math along the course. And doing mental and physical checks for myself.”



Along the trail were posters displaying the faces and names of those who endured the Bataan Death March, spurring the participants onward.



Beuke would finish before Pecua. Finishing with a time of 6 hours and 29 minutes, he narrowly missed his previous year's record but remained content with his performance, given the challenging conditions.



Reflecting on the race, Pecua vividly recalls her final stretch.



“I could start to hear the announcer calling out names and people cheering, but I was still pretty far from the finish line,” she said. “But I used that as a drive. I hiked up my pack and just started trotting a little bit to get there. I just got this adrenaline rush from everyone cheering you on.”



Crossing the finish line, Pecua said it was an emotional moment.



“This was all a first for me,” she said. “My first race, first marathon, first ruck. Doing something that difficult, doing something that hard, and the importance of why we were doing it … to finish was just an amazing feeling.”