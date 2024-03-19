Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Solemn Trek: Space Force Members Relive Bataan’s Legacy [Image 3 of 4]

    A Solemn Trek: Space Force Members Relive Bataan’s Legacy

    CO, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Space Training and Readiness Command

    Joel Beuke, the National Security Space Institute security specialist, conducts a training session as he prepares for the 35th Annual Bataan Memorial Death March. (Courtesy photo)

    Bataan Memorial Death March
    NSSI
    U.S. Space Force
    Space Training and Readiness Command
    Space Delta 13

