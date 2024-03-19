Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Red Flag-Nellis 24-2 Night Operations [Image 6 of 6]

    Red Flag-Nellis 24-2 Night Operations

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Jimmy Cummings 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    An F-35A Lighting II takes off for a Red Flag-Nellis 24-2 night mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 18, 2024. These advanced aircraft bring unprecedented capabilities, including enhanced stealth, sensor fusion, and network connectivity, which enable the maintenance of air superiority and deter potential adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Jimmy Cummings)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2024
    Date Posted: 03.20.2024 22:55
    Photo ID: 8300265
    VIRIN: 240319-F-SG987-1006
    Resolution: 5076x3377
    Size: 15.06 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Flag-Nellis 24-2 Night Operations [Image 6 of 6], by 1st Lt. Jimmy Cummings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Red Flag-Nellis 24-2 Night Operations
    Red Flag-Nellis 24-2 Night Operations
    Red Flag-Nellis 24-2 Night Operations
    Red Flag-Nellis 24-2 Night Operations
    Red Flag-Nellis 24-2 Night Operations
    Red Flag-Nellis 24-2 Night Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    DoD
    Interoperability
    Nellis AFB
    ACC
    F-35
    readiness
    lethality
    5th Gen
    Ready AF
    RFNAFB
    Red Flag-Nellis 24-2 Operations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT