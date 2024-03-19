Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Flag-Nellis 24-2 Night Operations [Image 1 of 6]

    Red Flag-Nellis 24-2 Night Operations

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Jimmy Cummings 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    An F-35A Lighting II takes off for a Red Flag-Nellis 24-2 night mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 18, 2024. The presence of the F-35s offers the U.S., Allies, and partners a versatile and highly capable system, enhancing collective defense measures while reinforcing the NATO Alliance’s commitment to leveraging top-tier military capabilities for regional security and deterrence. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Jimmy Cummings)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2024
    Date Posted: 03.20.2024 22:55
    Photo ID: 8300260
    VIRIN: 240319-F-SG987-1001
    Resolution: 3763x2504
    Size: 8.06 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Flag-Nellis 24-2 Night Operations [Image 6 of 6], by 1st Lt. Jimmy Cummings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    DoD
    Interoperability
    Nellis AFB
    ACC
    F-35
    readiness
    lethality
    5th Gen
    Ready AF
    RFNAFB
    Red Flag-Nellis 24-2 Operations

