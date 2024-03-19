An F-35A Lighting II takes off for a Red Flag-Nellis 24-2 night mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 18, 2024. The presence of the F-35s offers the U.S., Allies, and partners a versatile and highly capable system, enhancing collective defense measures while reinforcing the NATO Alliance’s commitment to leveraging top-tier military capabilities for regional security and deterrence. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Jimmy Cummings)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2024 22:55
|Photo ID:
|8300260
|VIRIN:
|240319-F-SG987-1001
|Resolution:
|3763x2504
|Size:
|8.06 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Red Flag-Nellis 24-2 Night Operations [Image 6 of 6], by 1st Lt. Jimmy Cummings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
