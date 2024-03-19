An EA-18G Growler takes off for a Red Flag-Nellis 24-2 night mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 18, 2024. Red Flag provides participants the opportunity to plan and employ together in the air, domain (supported by space, and cyber) in a contested, degraded and operationally limited environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Jimmy Cummings)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2024 Date Posted: 03.20.2024 22:55 Photo ID: 8300264 VIRIN: 240319-F-SG987-1005 Resolution: 4656x3098 Size: 11.26 MB Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Red Flag-Nellis 24-2 Night Operations [Image 6 of 6], by 1st Lt. Jimmy Cummings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.