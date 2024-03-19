Red Flag-Nellis 24-2 Night Operations

An F-35A Lighting II takes off for a Red Flag-Nellis 24-2 night mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 18, 2024. These advanced aircraft bring unprecedented capabilities, including enhanced stealth, sensor fusion, and network connectivity, which enable the maintenance of air superiority and deter potential adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Jimmy Cummings)

Date Taken: 03.18.2024
Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US