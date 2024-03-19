Maj. Gen. Kimberly M. Colloton visits Barksdale Air Force Base

Maj. Gen. Kimberly M. Colloton, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers deputy commanding general for military and international operations, Lieutenant Col. Joshua Allen, 2nd Maintenance Group deputy group commander, and Col. Michael Maginness, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, tour the corrosion facilities March 19, 2024 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. Colloton is responsible for policy, programming, and technical support in the execution of more than $22 billion of design, construction, and environmental programs for the U.S. Army, the U.S. Air Force, other Department of Defense and federal agencies, and foreign countries. (U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Laiken King)
|03.18.2024
|03.20.2024 16:03
|8299793
|240319-F-PW635-3949
|6048x4024
|4.33 MB
|BARKSDALE AFB, LA, US
|4
|0
