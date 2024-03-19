Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maj. Gen. Kimberly M. Colloton visits Barksdale Air Force Base [Image 5 of 5]

    Maj. Gen. Kimberly M. Colloton visits Barksdale Air Force Base

    BARKSDALE AFB, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Laiken King 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. Kimberly M. Colloton, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers deputy commanding general for military and international operations, Lieutenant Col. Joshua Allen, 2nd Maintenance Group deputy group commander, and Col. Michael Maginness, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, tour the corrosion facilities March 19, 2024 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. Colloton is responsible for policy, programming, and technical support in the execution of more than $22 billion of design, construction, and environmental programs for the U.S. Army, the U.S. Air Force, other Department of Defense and federal agencies, and foreign countries. (U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Laiken King)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2024
    Date Posted: 03.20.2024 16:03
    Photo ID: 8299793
    VIRIN: 240319-F-PW635-3949
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.33 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AFB, LA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Kimberly M. Colloton visits Barksdale Air Force Base [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Laiken King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Maj. Gen. Kimberly M. Colloton visits Barksdale Air Force Base
    Maj. Gen. Kimberly M. Colloton visits Barksdale Air Force Base
    Maj. Gen. Kimberly M. Colloton visits Barksdale Air Force Base
    Maj. Gen. Kimberly M. Colloton visits Barksdale Air Force Base
    Maj. Gen. Kimberly M. Colloton visits Barksdale Air Force Base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Louisiana
    USACE
    Barksdale AFB
    Strikers
    2nd Bomb Wing
    B-52

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT