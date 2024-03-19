Maj. Gen. Kimberly M. Colloton, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers deputy commanding general for military and international operations, tours the base March 19, 2024 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. Colloton visited Barksdale to discuss ongoing and possible future USACE projects on base.(U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Laiken King)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2024 16:03
|Photo ID:
|8299785
|VIRIN:
|240319-F-PW635-7505
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.39 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AFB, LA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. Kimberly M. Colloton visits Barksdale Air Force Base [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Laiken King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
