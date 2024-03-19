Maj. Gen. Kimberly M. Colloton, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers deputy commanding general for military and international operations, tours the base March 19, 2024 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. Colloton visited Barksdale to discuss ongoing and possible future USACE projects on base.(U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Laiken King)



IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2024 Date Posted: 03.20.2024 16:03 Photo ID: 8299785 VIRIN: 240319-F-PW635-7505 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.39 MB Location: BARKSDALE AFB, LA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maj. Gen. Kimberly M. Colloton visits Barksdale Air Force Base [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Laiken King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.