    Maj. Gen. Kimberly M. Colloton visits Barksdale Air Force Base [Image 4 of 5]

    Maj. Gen. Kimberly M. Colloton visits Barksdale Air Force Base

    BARKSDALE AFB, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Laiken King 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Carlos Obregon, 2nd Maintenance Squadron senior enlisted leader, leads Maj. Gen.l Kimberly M. Colloton, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers deputy commanding general for military and international operations, on a tour of the Corrosion Control Facility March 19, 2024 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. Colloton and 2nd Bomb Wing and Air Force Global Strike Command leadership discussed ongoing and future maintenance of the Corrosion Control Facility. (U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Laiken King)

    This work, Maj. Gen. Kimberly M. Colloton visits Barksdale Air Force Base [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Laiken King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

