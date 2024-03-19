Maj. Gen. Donald K. Carpenter, Director, Fleet Readiness and Sustainment, F-35 Joint Program Office, shakes the hand of 2nd Lieutenant Jeremy Hicks, the Officer Trainee Wing Commander for class 24-06 at the Air Force Officer Training School graduation parade. At OTS, civilians and prior enlisted service members who already have college degrees complete a 60-day training program and are commissioned as U.S. Air Force and Space Force officers.
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2024 11:11
|Photo ID:
|8299225
|VIRIN:
|240315-F-CU756-3556
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|8.73 MB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. Donald K. Carpenter Congratulates 2nd Lt. Jeremy Hicks, OTS Class 24-06 Wing Commander, at Graduation Parade [Image 6 of 6], by Brian Krause, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
