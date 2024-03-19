Maj. Gen. Donald K. Carpenter, Director, Fleet Readiness and Sustainment, F-35 Joint Program Office, shakes the hand of 2nd Lieutenant Jeremy Hicks, the Officer Trainee Wing Commander for class 24-06 at the Air Force Officer Training School graduation parade. At OTS, civilians and prior enlisted service members who already have college degrees complete a 60-day training program and are commissioned as U.S. Air Force and Space Force officers.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2024 Date Posted: 03.20.2024 11:11 Photo ID: 8299225 VIRIN: 240315-F-CU756-3556 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 8.73 MB Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maj. Gen. Donald K. Carpenter Congratulates 2nd Lt. Jeremy Hicks, OTS Class 24-06 Wing Commander, at Graduation Parade [Image 6 of 6], by Brian Krause, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.