    Maj. Gen. Donald K. Carpenter Salutes Class 24-06 at OTS Graduation Parade, Commissioning New Air and Space Force Officers [Image 4 of 6]

    Maj. Gen. Donald K. Carpenter Salutes Class 24-06 at OTS Graduation Parade, Commissioning New Air and Space Force Officers

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2024

    Photo by Brian Krause 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. Donald K. Carpenter, Director, Fleet Readiness and Sustainment, F-35 Joint Program Office, salutes as class 24-06 passes in review at the Officer Training School graduation parade. At OTS, civilians and prior enlisted service members who already have college degrees complete a 60-day training program and are commissioned as U.S. Air Force and Space Force officers.

    This work, Maj. Gen. Donald K. Carpenter Salutes Class 24-06 at OTS Graduation Parade, Commissioning New Air and Space Force Officers, by Brian Krause, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

