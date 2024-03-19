Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leadership Unites in Moment of Reflection at OTS Class 24-06 Graduation Parade [Image 5 of 6]

    Leadership Unites in Moment of Reflection at OTS Class 24-06 Graduation Parade

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2024

    Photo by Brian Krause 

    Air University Public Affairs

    From left, Maj. Gen. Donald K. Carpenter, Director, Fleet Readiness and Sustainment, F-35 Joint Program Office; Col. Roxanne Toy, Deputy Commandant Officer Training School; and Chief Master Sergeant Everton R. Hixson, OTS Senior Enlisted Leader, bow their heads for the invocation at Officer Training School’s class 24-06 graduation parade. At OTS, civilians and prior enlisted service members who already have college degrees complete a 60-day training program and are commissioned as U.S. Air Force and Space Force officers.

