From left, Maj. Gen. Donald K. Carpenter, Director, Fleet Readiness and Sustainment, F-35 Joint Program Office; Col. Roxanne Toy, Deputy Commandant Officer Training School; and Chief Master Sergeant Everton R. Hixson, OTS Senior Enlisted Leader, bow their heads for the invocation at Officer Training School’s class 24-06 graduation parade. At OTS, civilians and prior enlisted service members who already have college degrees complete a 60-day training program and are commissioned as U.S. Air Force and Space Force officers.
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2024 11:11
|Photo ID:
|8299213
|VIRIN:
|240315-F-CU756-1098
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|9.93 MB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Leadership Unites in Moment of Reflection at OTS Class 24-06 Graduation Parade [Image 6 of 6], by Brian Krause, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT