From left, Maj. Gen. Donald K. Carpenter, Director, Fleet Readiness and Sustainment, F-35 Joint Program Office; Col. Roxanne Toy, Deputy Commandant Officer Training School; and Chief Master Sergeant Everton R. Hixson, OTS Senior Enlisted Leader, bow their heads for the invocation at Officer Training School’s class 24-06 graduation parade. At OTS, civilians and prior enlisted service members who already have college degrees complete a 60-day training program and are commissioned as U.S. Air Force and Space Force officers.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2024 Date Posted: 03.20.2024 11:11 Photo ID: 8299213 VIRIN: 240315-F-CU756-1098 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 9.93 MB Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Leadership Unites in Moment of Reflection at OTS Class 24-06 Graduation Parade [Image 6 of 6], by Brian Krause, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.