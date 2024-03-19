Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Three Generations Unite: Maj. Gen. Donald K. Carpenter, Vietnam Veteran Father, and Son 2nd Lt. Carpenter Celebrate at OTS Class 24-06 Graduation [Image 3 of 6]

    Three Generations Unite: Maj. Gen. Donald K. Carpenter, Vietnam Veteran Father, and Son 2nd Lt. Carpenter Celebrate at OTS Class 24-06 Graduation

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2024

    Photo by Brian Krause 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. Donald K. Carpenter, Director, Fleet Readiness and Sustainment, F-35 Joint Program Office, poses with his father, former Marine Cpl. Cecil Carpenter who served in the Vietnam War with the 2nd Force Reconnaissance Company, and son, 2nd Lt. Carpenter, at the Officer Training School’s class 24-06 graduation ceremony. 2nd Lt. Carpenter attended and completed Officer Training School in class 24-06 becoming the third generation of his family to serve in the military.

    This work, Three Generations Unite: Maj. Gen. Donald K. Carpenter, Vietnam Veteran Father, and Son 2nd Lt. Carpenter Celebrate at OTS Class 24-06 Graduation [Image 6 of 6], by Brian Krause, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

