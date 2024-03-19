Three Generations Unite: Maj. Gen. Donald K. Carpenter, Vietnam Veteran Father, and Son 2nd Lt. Carpenter Celebrate at OTS Class 24-06 Graduation

Maj. Gen. Donald K. Carpenter, Director, Fleet Readiness and Sustainment, F-35 Joint Program Office, poses with his father, former Marine Cpl. Cecil Carpenter who served in the Vietnam War with the 2nd Force Reconnaissance Company, and son, 2nd Lt. Carpenter, at the Officer Training School’s class 24-06 graduation ceremony. 2nd Lt. Carpenter attended and completed Officer Training School in class 24-06 becoming the third generation of his family to serve in the military.

