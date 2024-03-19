U. S. Army Paratrooper Spc. Workman Nathan, assigned to Foxtrot Company, Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade, poses for a portrait picture, during the SETAF-AF Best Squad Competition at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, March 12, 2024. Throughout the eight-day event, squads of five soldiers compete to test their physical and mental resilience, physical fitness, tactical expertise and technical proficiency. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2024 03:22
|Photo ID:
|8298617
|VIRIN:
|240312-A-JM436-1035
|Resolution:
|2400x3000
|Size:
|4.14 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SETAF-AF Best Competitors [Image 30 of 30], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
