    SETAF-AF Best Competitors [Image 12 of 30]

    SETAF-AF Best Competitors

    VICENZA, ITALY

    03.12.2024

    Photo by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Paratrooper Staff Sgt. Brandon Burger, assigned to Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, poses for a portrait picture, during the SETAF-AF Best Squad Competition at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, March 12, 2024. Throughout the eight-day event, squads of five soldiers compete to test their physical and mental resilience, physical fitness, tactical expertise and technical proficiency. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2024
    Date Posted: 03.20.2024 03:22
    Photo ID: 8298598
    VIRIN: 240312-A-JM436-1012
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 2.79 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT
    This work, SETAF-AF Best Competitors [Image 30 of 30], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    173rd Airborne Brigade
    USAGItaly
    StrongerTogether
    SETAF-AF
    BestSquadCompetion

