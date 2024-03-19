173rd Airborne Brigade Wins SETAF-AF Best Squad Competition

Photo By Paolo Bovo | U.S. Army Paratroopers, assigned to the Charlie Company, 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry...... read more read more Photo By Paolo Bovo | U.S. Army Paratroopers, assigned to the Charlie Company, 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, participate at the SETAF-AF Best Squad Competition at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, 12 March, 2024. Throughout the eight-day event, squads of five soldiers compete to test their physical and mental resilience, physical fitness, tactical expertise and technical proficiency. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo) see less | View Image Page

VICENZA, Italy — Paratroopers from the 173rd Airborne Brigade’s 1st Squadron (Airborne), 91st Cavalry Regiment, won the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) Best Squad Competition held here, March 12-20.



Hosted by SETAF-AF, the competition challenged six squads from various units on their tactical proficiency, physical fitness and mental agility through a series of rigorous events. Over eight days, participants tackled marksmanship exercises, obstacle courses, combat simulations and navigation challenges, testing their agility, precision and resilience.



The 173rd Airborne Brigade paratroopers showcased exceptional skill and cohesion, standing out among highly proficient competitors.



“What makes up the squad is determined warriors and warfighters who are skilled,” said U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Brandon Keil, SETAF-AF lead planner for the Best Squad Competition 2024. “We are immensely proud of all the competitors for what they displayed over the last eight days.”



Their victory earned the 173rd Airborne Brigade paratroopers bragging rights as SETAF-AF’s top squad, but it also means they advance to compete in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition held this summer.



"Best Squad is really about readiness, our teammates and our ability to come together and accomplish a task." said SETAF-AF Command Sgt. Maj. Reese W. Teakell. "When we compete, it gives us a view on if we are building effective teams."



About SETAF-AF:

SETAF-AF provides U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Army Europe & Africa a dedicated headquarters to synchronize Army activities in Africa and scalable crisis response options in Africa and Europe.



For more information on SETAF-AF events, please visit www.setaf-africa.army.mil