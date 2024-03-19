SETAF-AF Best Competitors

U. S. Army Paratroopers Spc. Jacob Rosencrantz, assigned to Echo Company, 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade, poses for a portrait picture, during the SETAF-AF Best Squad Competition at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, March 12, 2024. Throughout the eight-day event, squads of five soldiers compete to test their physical and mental resilience, physical fitness, tactical expertise and technical proficiency. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

