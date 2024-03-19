PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 24, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) pose for a photo during an ice cream social while operating in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 24. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2024 22:21
|Photo ID:
|8298266
|VIRIN:
|240224-N-ZS816-1061
|Resolution:
|5758x3839
|Size:
|13.58 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Higgins (DDG 76) Ice Cream Social [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Hannah Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
