USS Higgins (DDG 76) Ice Cream Social

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 24, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) pose for a photo during an ice cream social while operating in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 24. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry

