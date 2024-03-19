Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Higgins (DDG 76) Galley [Image 9 of 9]

    USS Higgins (DDG 76) Galley

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.24.2024

    Photo by Seaman Lillian Olen 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 24, 2024) Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Arnold Sadia, from the Philippines, makes pan de coco in the galley of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76), while operating in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 24. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Lillian Olen)

