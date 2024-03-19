Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Higgins (DDG 76) Ice Cream Social [Image 4 of 9]

    USS Higgins (DDG 76) Ice Cream Social

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Hannah Fry 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 24, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) serve ice cream during an ice cream social while operating in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 24. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Higgins (DDG 76) Ice Cream Social [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Hannah Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Galley
    DESRON 15
    Ice Cream Social
    First to Fight
    CTF 71
    USS Higgins (DDG 76)

